National
New England senators seek to designate National Lobster Day
U.S. senators from New England want to grant the lobster another national day of celebration.
National
Fears in Oklahoma over ruling in tribal sovereignty case
Patrick Murphy was convicted of killing a fellow Muscogee (Creek) Nation man in 1999 and was sentenced to die. Prosecutors say he mutilated George Jacobs and left him to bleed to death on the side of a country road about 80 miles southeast of Tulsa.
National
Wisconsin group fears Census miscount could cut funding
A child advocacy organization is concerned that a projected undercount of children in Wisconsin during the 2020 census could threaten the amount of aid the state receives.
National
University of Minnesota study examines refugee resettlement
A University of Minnesota research study has examined the state of national refugee resettlement organizations in the U.S. as the sociopolitical climate shifts.
National
Black man accuses Sean Spicer of using racial slur years ago
A black man has accused former White House press secretary Sean Spicer of calling him a racial slur when they were students at a Rhode Island prep school.
