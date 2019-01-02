More from Star Tribune
Snow on saguaros: Desert cities in US Southwest see freeze
The weather was flipped Wednesday throughout much of the U.S. West, with snow falling on cactuses in the Arizona desert and Anchorage seeing balmy weather — at least by Alaska standards.
Man arrested at Trump resort; was there to talk 'trillions'
Authorities say a man was arrested for trespassing after he drove up to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, told a Secret Service agent he was there to talk to the president about "his $6.3 trillion" and refused to leave.
No shutdown deal: Trump says impasse could last long time
No one budged at President Donald Trump's closed-door meeting with congressional leaders Wednesday, so the partial government shutdown persisted through Day 12 over his demand for billions of dollars to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. They'll all try again Friday.
Mexican man charged with killing cop gets mental health exam
A Mexican national accused of living in the U.S. illegally was charged with murder Wednesday in the shooting death of a California police officer who pulled him over to check if he was driving drunk.
NASA: Icy object past Pluto looks like reddish snowman
A NASA spacecraft 4 billion miles from Earth yielded its first close-up pictures Wednesday of the most distant celestial object ever explored, depicting what looks like a reddish snowman.
