Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason took the mic at SEC Media Days on Monday. Mason in entering his 3rd season with the Commodores where they went 4-8 last season including 2-6 in the conference.

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason took the mic at SEC Media Days on Monday. Mason in entering his 3rd season with the Commodores where they went 4-8 last season including 2-6 in the conference.