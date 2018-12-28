More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy with falling temperatures
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Denied Justice: Jennifer
Jennifer, who asked that her last name not be used, reported being raped by an old classmate in St. Paul in 2014. Ramsey County declined to prosecute, saying there was insufficient evidence to prove that a rape occurred.
Denied Justice: Casey Gillespie
Casey Gillespie told Golden Valley police that she was raped by an acquaintance after she blacked out in bed.
Denied Justice: Catherine Davlin
Catherine Davlin reported being raped by a stranger while she walked to her Minneapolis home late one night in 2015. More than a year later, a suspect was identified and convicted.
Denied Justice: Tiffany Boe
Tiffany Boe told St. Cloud police she was raped in her bed while asleep after a New Year's Eve party in 2014. When the suspect denied any sexual contact, police closed the investigation.
