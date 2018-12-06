More from Star Tribune
Ashby, Minn., elevator manager fled state 'to get his head clear,' attorney says
Lawyer for man accused in $5 million theft said he never left the country.
National
Legislator: Racially charged meme posted in humor
A white Wisconsin legislator who posted a racially charged meme on his Facebook page says he meant nothing racist by it.
National
Appeals to Scott Walker: Don't stain legacy, veto bills
A bipartisan group of political figures appealed to Gov. Scott Walker to avoid staining his legacy and behaving like a sore loser by signing legislation that would weaken the powers of the Democrat who defeated him.
Local
Denied Justice: Rachel Radford
Radford told Farmington police that a friend raped her in his home in April 2017.
National
Minnesota's next government faces $1.5B projected surplus
Minnesota will have a projected $1.5 billion surplus for the next two-year budget period, state officials announced Thursday, setting the stage for a spirited debate over taxes and spending in the legislative session that starts in January.
