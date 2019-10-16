More from Star Tribune
'A good night': What people are saying about Amy Klobuchar's debate performance
The Minnesota Democrat has yet to qualify for the November debate.
Trump: US has no stake in Turkey's fight in northern Syria
President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that Turkey's attacks in Syria against Kurdish fighters who fought alongside American soldiers are not a U.S. concern.
The Latest: Potential opioid jurors asked about drug firms
The Latest on jury selection in the first federal trial on the opioid crisis (all times local):
New York governor signs law aimed at foiling Trump pardons
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a law clearing away legal hurdles that could have prevented state prosecutions of people pardoned by President Donald Trump for federal crimes.
Debate rivals assail Warren as she joins Democrats' top rank
Elizabeth Warren repeatedly came under attack during the Democratic presidential debate as rivals accused the Massachusetts senator of ducking questions about the cost of Medicare for All and her signature wealth tax plan.