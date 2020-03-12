More from Star Tribune
National
The Latest: Miami Beach says no spring break this year
The Latest on the world's coronavirus pandemic:Officials in Miami Beach have declared spring break is over as they suspended permits for concerts and an LGBTQ…
National
Biden, Sanders try to show they would be better in a crisis
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday called for a sweeping national response to the coronavirus outbreak, chiding President Donald Trump for a response he said was woefully insufficient and warning that the widening public health crisis should not be viewed through a lens of politics.
National
The city sleeps: New York bans big gatherings, museums close
Museums prepared to shut their doors, the opera was silenced, lights dimmed on Broadway, big gatherings were banned and the subway was shunned as the largest city in the United States wound down Thursday amid a rise in coronavirus cases.
National
Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail
A federal judge on Thursday ordered the release of former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who has been incarcerated since May for refusing to testify to a grand jury.
Politics
Signs of a compromise on insulin aid as Senate passes bill
The measure will be adjusted by a conference committee.