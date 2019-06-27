More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Manafort set to be arraigned on mortgage fraud charges
President Donald Trump's imprisoned former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, is set to be arraigned in New York City Thursday on state mortgage fraud charges that could keep him locked up if he is pardoned for federal crimes uncovered during the probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
National
Prosecutors to respond in Boston Marathon bomber's appeal
Prosecutors are expected to file their response in Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's (joh-HAHR' tsahr-NEYE'-ehv) death penalty appeal.
National
Health care, immigration top issues at Democrats' 1st debate
Ten Democrats railed against a national economy and a Republican administration they argued exist only for the rich as presidential candidates debated onstage for the first time in the young 2020 season, embracing inequality as a defining theme in their fight to deny President Donald Trump a second term in office.
National
Takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate
Democrats hoping that Wednesday night's first presidential debate of the 2020 campaign would be clarifying probably came away disappointed. There were no major stumbles but few standout moments as 10 candidates vied for the nation's attention.
National
Georgia officer convicted of sexual misconduct with teens
A former Georgia police officer faces at least 10 years in prison for enticing children on a military post to have sex.