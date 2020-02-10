National

Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street following a big gain from last week. Markets have swung sharply in both directions in recent weeks as investors try to gauge how much damage a virus spreading from China will do to the global economy. European and Asian indexes mostly fell. Oil prices fell, while U.S. government bond prices rose. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.56% The S&P 500 rose 1 point to 3,329. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 29,104 and the Nasdaq edged up 13 points to 9,534.