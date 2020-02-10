More from Star Tribune
Trump's $4.8 trillion budget proposal revisits rejected cuts
President Donald Trump is offering a $4.8 trillion election-year budget plan that recycles previously rejected cuts to domestic programs to promise a balanced budget in 15 years — all while boosting the military and leaving Social Security and Medicare benefits untouched.
National
Major stock indexes wobble in early trading on Wall Street
Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street following a big gain from last week. Markets have swung sharply in both directions in recent weeks as investors try to gauge how much damage a virus spreading from China will do to the global economy. European and Asian indexes mostly fell. Oil prices fell, while U.S. government bond prices rose. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.56% The S&P 500 rose 1 point to 3,329. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 29,104 and the Nasdaq edged up 13 points to 9,534.
National
Schick owner Edgewell drops $1.37B buyout deal for Harry's
Schick owner Edgewell is ending its $1.37 billion acquisition deal for upstart shaving company Harry's shortly after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the sale.
National
Maryland man pleads guilty to threatening to kill U.S. Rep.
A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Justice Department announced Friday.
Nation
Top Democrats turn on one another, threatening chances against Trump
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Democratic leaders have edged toward the brink of open war with each other in recent days after a series of jarring…