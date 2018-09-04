More from Star Tribune
Books
Bob Woodward's new book reveals a 'nervous breakdown' of Trump's presidency
"Fear," a forthcoming book by the Washington Post's Bob Woodward, paints a harrowing portrait of the Trump presidency, based on in-depth interviews with administration officials and other principals.
National
Tech and health stocks slip; Amazon hits $1 trillion
U.S. stocks are lower Tuesday as technology and health care companies slip. Amazon fared better than the rest of the market and briefly traded above $1 trillion in market value. Apple became the first U.S. publicly traded company to reach that mark last month.
National
Supporters launch ad touting AG Schimel's school safety work
A group backing Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel launched a new television ad Tuesday implying that Schimel had a hands-on role in bolstering school security this summer when he was actually following legislators' orders.
National
Tests show no CWD in depopulated elk herd
State agriculture officials say they've found no more signs of chronic wasting disease in a depopulated farm elk herd after the disease showed up in one of the facility's female elk.
National
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel won't seek 3rd term
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he won't seek a third term in 2019.
