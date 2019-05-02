More from Star Tribune
Landscapers, pest control firms lash out at Minnesota bill that lets 4 cities enforce pesticide rules
Pest control companies oppose the bill, saying it would create a "crazy-quilt" of regulation.
Lawmakers, governor get down to hardest work of session
Lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz got down to the most difficult work of the legislative session Thursday, as they began what were expected to be marathon negotiations on budget targets.
Kaul sides with conservation group in factory farms case
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul changed the state Department of Justice's stance Thursday in a pair of far-reaching environmental lawsuits, siding with a conservation group in its fight to tighten permit requirements for factory farms and high-capacity wells.
Kamala Harris aims to regain spotlight in crowded 2020 field
Kamala Harris found her way back to the spotlight this week.
California Legislature declares May 4 'Star Wars Day'
May the fourth officially be with you.