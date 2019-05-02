The House Judiciary Committee held a brief hearing Thursday morning that wasn't really a hearing, with lawmakers facing an empty chair after Attorney General William Barr informed the panel he wouldn't show up for the session on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report.

