State + Local
In Senate races, Smith, Klobuchar fundraising juggernauts in full swing
It's rare to have two Senate seats on the ballot in a single year, but it's one of the reasons Minnesota is a state to watch come November.
National
At hearings, EPA chief seeks to divert blame for ethics woes
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, yet another Trump administration official with his job on the line over ethical concerns, took heat from lawmakers Thursday over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and tried to divert responsibility to underlings.
National
Hope for US trade visit to China: A delay in harmful tariffs
When Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin leads a delegation of American officials to Beijing next week, few analysts expect them to defuse a smoldering trade conflict with China. Rather, the likeliest outcome is a more modest one:
National
Ex-HSBC Bank foreign exchange exec gets 2 years in prison
The former head of HSBC Bank's foreign exchange cash trading has been sentenced in New York to two years in prison for a scheme that defrauded a client out of millions of dollars.
National
Parents sue North Korea over death of detainee Otto Warmbier
The parents of U.S. college student Otto Warmbier (WARM'-beer) have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against North Korea, saying its government tortured and killed their son.
