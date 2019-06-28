More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
World
Trump jokes to Putin: 'Don't meddle in the election'
With a smirk and a finger point, President Donald Trump dryly told Russia's Vladimir Putin "Don't meddle in the election" in their first meeting since the special counsel concluded that Moscow extensively interfered with the 2016 campaign.
National
Buttigieg plans big fundraising weekend, Victory Fund event
Democrat Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) is following up his first presidential debate with a big fundraising weekend, including a New York event with a group that has contributed millions of dollars to openly LGBT candidates.
National
Supreme Court to review Montana school choice program
The Supreme Court will consider reviving a Montana program that gives tax credits to people who donate to private-school scholarships. The state's highest court had struck down the program because it violated the Montana constitution's ban on state aid to religious organizations.
National
Supreme Court to decide on Trump bid to end DACA
The Supreme Court will decide whether President Donald Trump can end an Obama-era program shielding young immigrants from deportation.
National
Supreme Court sends Florida cross case back to lower court
Court decisions directing the removal of a cross from a public park in Florida should get another look, after a Supreme Court ruling that upheld a different cross in Maryland, the high court said Friday.