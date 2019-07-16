More from Star Tribune
National
Moving US land agency West brings praise, prompts questions
The Trump administration's plan to move the government's largest land management office from Washington to the West evoked a mix of praise, criticism and questions on Tuesday.
National
Dem trying to unseat Michigan's Amash raised $100K in 1 week
A Democrat running to replace Michigan Rep. Justin Amash says she raised $100,000 in the first week since announcing her campaign.
National
2nd candidate: No solo meeting with any woman not his wife
A second Republican man running for Mississippi governor said he won't meet alone with a woman who isn't his wife, even in a professional setting.
National
CNN plans to set debate lineup reminiscent of sports
The political equivalent to NBA first pick Zion Williamson is unclear, but CNN this week brings the showmanship of sports draft lotteries to the presidential campaign by televising its drawing to set the lineup for the second Democratic debate.
National
Minnesota man, twice denied passport, is declared US citizen
A Minnesota man and military veteran whose request for a passport was twice denied has been declared a U.S. citizen.