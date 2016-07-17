Jacob deGrom tossed a one-hit shutout in his first career complete game as the Mets beat the Phillies, 5-0. Edwin Jackson also pitched a gem for the Padres and the Pirates won a marathon in DC.

Jacob deGrom tossed a one-hit shutout in his first career complete game as the Mets beat the Phillies, 5-0. Edwin Jackson also pitched a gem for the Padres and the Pirates won a marathon in DC.