MN United
Loons sever ties with defender Tyrone Mears
The team said the 35-year-old right back, acquired last December, had agreed to mutually terminate his contract to help facilitate a move to play soccer closer to family in his home country.
Vikings
Vikings' disappointing specialists get one more chance to rebound
Kicker Daniel Carlson, punter Ryan Quigley and the Vikings reserves on punt and kickoff coverage didn't play well last week against the Seahawks.
Vikings
Morrison relishing chance to return to 3-4 with Packers
A whirlwind 24 hours had Antonio Morrison go from on the outs with the Indianapolis Colts to a potentially important player with the Green Bay Packers.
Wolves
Wolves coach Thibodeau reassures nervous fans
Questions about the team's chemistry and Jimmy Butler's future were thrown out at the State Fair.
Gophers
College football preview: Year of the D-linemen
From the Big Ten to the Deep South, dominant players up front will punish offenses this fall.
