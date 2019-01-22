More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Politics
Tom Emmer addresses government shutdown during town hall
Rep. Tom Emmer held a town hall where people wanted answers about the government shutdown.
Variety
'Roma' and 'The Favourite' lead Oscar nominations
Oscar news, and "Roma" and "The Favourite" lead the nominations with ten each, while Netflix and Marvel scored their first best picture nominations. The nominees for best picture are "A Star Is Born," ''Roma," ''Green Book," ''The Favourite," ''Black Panther," ''BlacKkKlansman," ''Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Vice."
Video
Afternoon forecast: Lingering snow showers, high 21
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Deer rescued from icy Kansas lake
A deer that feel through the ice was stuck in five feet of water in Lake Olathe Sunday in Olathe, Kansas.
Video
Minnesota fan's long shot on ice wins her a cool $30K
Morgan Ward stood in her winter boots at the far blue line Friday night on the Mavericks' home ice in downtown Mankato, gripped the stick and let the puck slide from more than 110 feet and through a gap in a tiny net barely bigger than the puck itself.