Dee Dunn was the first black female on the Minneapolis police force joining in 1975. She along with two others also were the first women on the force. Dunn retired from the police department in 1993 and moved to Arizona with her husband to retire.

Dee Dunn was the first black female on the Minneapolis police force joining in 1975. She along with two others also were the first women on the force. Dunn retired from the police department in 1993 and moved to Arizona with her husband to retire.