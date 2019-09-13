More from Star Tribune
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
On a dirt road past rows of date trees, just feet from a dry section of Colorado River, a small construction crew is putting up a towering border wall that the government hopes will reduce — for good — the flow of immigrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.
While Minnesota's population shifts, center of political gravity moves south
Rochester area getting more diverse and younger; grip on Iron Range is slipping.
California governor plans to veto environmental rules bill
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday he will buck Democratic legislative leaders by vetoing legislation aimed at stopping the Trump administration from weakening oversight of longstanding federal environmental laws in California.
Woman arrested after throwing liquid on California Senate
California police have arrested a woman who threw a feminine hygiene device containing "what appeared to be blood" onto the floor of the state Senate, splashing onto lawmakers and forcing them to finish their work in a committee room on the final day of the legislative session.
AP source: Otto Warmbier's parents to have dinner with Trump
President Donald Trump planned to have dinner Saturday with the parents of an American college student who died in 2017 shortly after being freed from captivity in North Korea.