UN adopts guidelines aimed at speeding aid to North Korea
The U.N. Security Council adopted new guidelines Monday to try to speed the delivery of humanitarian aid to North Korea, where the U.N. says around 10 million people need food and other assistance and about 20 percent of children are stunted because of malnutrition.
World
Saudi Arabia expels Canadian ambassador over criticism
Saudi Arabia expelled the Canadian ambassador on Monday and froze "all new business" with Ottawa over its criticism of the ultraconservative kingdom's arrest of women's rights activists — yet another warning to the West reflecting Riyadh's newly assertive foreign policy.
World
Facebook removes Alex Jones pages for hate, bullying
Major tech companies have begun to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from their services, reflecting a more aggressive enforcement of policies against hate speech and misinformation following protests on social media.
World
Lula da Silva's party chooses Plan B in Brazil race
Brazil's left-leaning Workers' Party announced Monday that former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad will become its presidential candidate if, as expected, jailed ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is barred from running in the October election.
World
Brazil tackles measles outbreak with vaccination campaign
Brazil's health ministry launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Monday to protect children from measles and poliomyelitis.
