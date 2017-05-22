More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Nepal plane crash survivor says don't drink, sleep on flight
A Nepali travel agent who survived a plane crash earlier this week says passengers should not drink during flights and refrain from sleeping during landing and takeoff.
World
Russia will expel British diplomats in poisoning standoff
Russia will expel British diplomats in a worsening global standoff over a nerve agent attack on an ex-spy — but still isn't saying when or how many.
World
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing retires shy of 90th birthday
Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, whose rags-to-riches story paralleled the spectacular rise of the Asian financial center, said Friday he is retiring as chairman of his sprawling conglomerate and handing control to his eldest son.
World
Egypt and Russia set April dates for resumption of flights
Egypt and Russia have set dates in April for the resumption of flights between the two countries, suspended by Moscow after Islamic State militants downed a Russian plane over Sinai in 2015, killing all 224 people onboard.
World
India troops kill 2 Kashmir rebels in gunfight, soldier hurt
Indian government forces killed two militants who tried to snatch a guard's rifle in disputed Kashmir, police said, and protests against Indian rule and clashes erupted Friday as word of the killings spread.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.