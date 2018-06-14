More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Man fatally shot in north Minneapolis near kickball tournament
A man died in north Minneapolis Sunday night after being shot near North Commons Park, where hundreds were gathered to play kickball, according to Minneapolis police.
Local
First-ever Minn. deer management plan is 'delicate balancing act'
The 10-year plan is designed to provide more transparency, balance interests.
Music
Hymie's Records, a famed spot for vinyl in Minneapolis, is for sale
The owners are pledging to sell it only to someone who wants to keep the music spinning there.
St. Paul
Family ID's St. Paul woman found slain in her home
Police are holding a man suspected of kidnapping and assault and considered a person of interest in the homicide.
West Metro
Hennepin County plans to build its first secure mental health facility
County set aside $13 million to convert workhouse building in Plymouth.
