Jason Day made his return to No. 1 in the world after winning the Dell Match Play. Day outlasted Rory McIlroy in the semifinals by making a 12-foot par putt on the final hole and spoke afterwards.

Jason Day made his return to No. 1 in the world after winning the Dell Match Play. Day outlasted Rory McIlroy in the semifinals by making a 12-foot par putt on the final hole and spoke afterwards.