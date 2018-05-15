More from Star Tribune
Europe, Iran say push to save nuclear deal off to good start
Major European powers and Tehran committed Tuesday to keep working together to save the Iran nuclear deal despite U.S. President Donald Trump's determination to kill it off.
World
Ukraine raids Russian media outlets, arrests journalist
Ukraine's state security agency raided offices of two Russian state-owned media outlets in the Ukrainian capital Tuesday and leveled treason accusations against a journalist, a move that drew sharp criticism from the top trans-Atlantic security and rights group.
World
Merkel allies in Bavaria push through tough policing law
Bavaria's governing party has pushed through a law that significantly expands police powers in the southern German state, even as critics warn it puts civil liberties at risk.
World
North Korea threatens to cancel US summit
North Korea on Wednesday canceled a high-level meeting with South Korea and threatened to scrap a historic summit next month between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over military exercises between Seoul and Washington that Pyongyang has long claimed are invasion rehearsals.
World
Mexican radio journalist killed; 32nd in past 5½ years
A radio news host was shot to death Tuesday in southern Mexico, bringing to at least 32 the number of Mexican journalists killed the past 5½ years.
