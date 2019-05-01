More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Ohio State wants info on '96 doc investigation made public
Ohio State University wants to publicly share information about a confidential State Medical Board investigation involving the team doctor now accused of decades-old sexual misconduct against more than 150 former students.
Business
Markets Right Now: Stocks give up early gain, close lower
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
National
NY attorney general: Trump rhetoric undermines media, judges
The New York state official overseeing investigations of President Donald Trump or entities linked to him says his frequent criticism of the media undermines the public's trust in a free press.
National
'It is over:' Republicans close ranks at Barr hearing
"For me, it is over."
National
Defecating superintendent sues over release of mug shot
A former New Jersey school superintendent who pleaded guilty to defecating on another high school's track has sued the local police department for releasing his mug shot to news outlets.