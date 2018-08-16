More from Star Tribune
Madison Keys reaches quarterfinals in Cincinnati
Madison Keys used her forehand to beat Angelique Kerber — one of her toughest matchups — and advance to the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open on Thursday between more bursts of rain.
Gophers
Gophers hiring Motzko, Whalen offers hope to state's prep coaches
Bob Motzko and Lindsay Whalen both have local ties and past successes with their respective Gophers programs. But it's their potential as ambassadors throughout the state that intrigued high school coaches.
Twins
Night and day: Berrios keeps struggling in afternoon starts
Three of Jose Berrios' past four starts have come in the summer sunshine, and he hasn't lasted five innings in any of them.
Twins
Forsythe keeps providing value as Twins sweep Pittsburgh
Logan Forsythe reportedly was included in the Brian Dozier trade last month mostly for financial reasons. Now he's giving the Twins their money's worth.
Gophers
'A great 15 years.' Whalen moves on
While others, including Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve were emotional, Lindsay Whalen made it clear that she was intent on celebrating her basketball career rather than ruing the fact that her playing days are about to end.
