Vikings
Allen, Bills overcome 16-point deficit, stun Jets 17-16
Josh Allen threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to John Brown with 3 minutes left, and the Buffalo Bills rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to stun the New York Jets 17-16 in the season opener Sunday.
Twins
Glasnow strikes out 5 in return, Rays beat sinking Blue Jays
Tyler Glasnow figures to be a factor as the Tampa Bay Rays make their playoff push
Vikings
Vikings voices: Six key players break down the victory
The Vikings received big performances from players on offense and defense in their season-opening victory. Dalvin Cook, Anthony Barr and others share their postgame thoughts.
Twins
Abreu, Mendick homer as White Sox beat Angels 5-1
Danny Mendick hit his first career home run, José Abreu got his 31st of the season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Sunday.
Vikings
Jackson shines in Philly return, Eagles beat Redskins 32-27
DeSean Jackson's homecoming turned into a highlight show for the speedy receiver.