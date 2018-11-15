EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
More From Sports
Golf
Charles Howell opens with 64 for lead at Sea Island
Charles Howell bundled up and made birdies Thursday for an 8-under 64 that gave him a two-shot lead in the first round of the RSM Classic.
High Schools
Live: State prep football semifinals from U.S. Bank Stadium
The games aren't on TV, but you can watch free live video of today's four games (and the girls' swimming tournament) now by clicking here.
Golf
Amy Olson's 63 gives her 1st-round lead at 2018 LPGA finale
Amy Olson had a simple explanation for her brilliant start at the CME Group Tour Championship.
Sports
Federer advances to record-extending 15th ATP Finals semi
Roger Federer advanced to the last four of the ATP Finals for a record-extending 15th time with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Kevin Anderson on Thursday.
Gophers
Playing rooks can be rough, but standouts abound in Big Ten
With 58 freshmen, Minnesota leads the FBS with 51.7 percent of players on the roster in their first year of eligibility.