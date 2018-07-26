Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is practicing on a limited basis as camp begins, this time without the brace supporting his surgically-repaired left knee. "I let Sugs and the training staff know I wasn't going to wear it. They're like they're comfortable with it as long as I'm comfortable with it."

