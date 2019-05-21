More from Star Tribune
The Latest: More people urged to evacuate in Oklahoma
The Latest on storm damage in the Southern Plains and Midwest (all times local):
Pregnant woman seeks deportation asylum in Chicago church
A pregnant woman is seeking asylum in a Chicago church after she says she received a deportation order requiring her to leave the U.S. by Thursday.
South Dakota governor not planning to stop inmate execution
The governor of South Dakota says she does not plan to stop the execution of a death row inmate who claims jurors were biased against…
FIFA keeps 32 teams for 2022 World Cup, scrapping expansion
FIFA scrapped plans to expand the 2022 Qatar World Cup to 48 nations, deciding Wednesday to stick with 32 countries due to the political and…
USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress
The leader of the U.S. Olympic Committee believes the federation can reform with or without guidance from Congress.Speaking at an Aspen Institute event Wednesday in…