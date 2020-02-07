More from Star Tribune
Wolves
D'Angelo Russell arrives in Minnesota
New Wolves guard D'Angelo Russell arrived at the airport late Thursday after being acquired in a trade with Golden State.
Wolves
Souhan: Now it's up to Towns, Russell, Saunders to prove they're winners
This would be a good time for the Wolves to trade in the desperate hope of sure things for the hard work of sustainable plans.
Gophers
Powell stars as U women hold off Wisconsin for third straight win
Freshman guard Jasmine Powell nearly matched Wisconsin point-for-point in the first half and finished with a season-high 24 points
Outdoors
Traveling Minnesotans are prime example of RVing's wide allure
As hot as ever, RVing has taken Minnesota duo 103,000 miles – and counting.
Twins
Manfred, Mets say sale from Wilpons to Cohen is off
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and the New York Mets say talks have ended over the proposed sale of a controlling share of the team from the families of Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz to hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.