World
Building bridges: Soccer diplomacy in divided Cyprus
An initiative to build bridges between the Greek and Turkish speaking communities of ethnically split Cyprus faltered after the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots skipped a soccer match over a dispute of the game's location.
World
Court: Germany must press US over Yemen drone strikes
A court in Germany ruled Tuesday that the government has partial responsibility to ensure U.S. drone strikes controlled with the help of an American base on German territory are in line with international law, but judges stopped short of ordering the ban that human rights activists had called for.
World
Emergency ascent in Indian Ocean as sub fills with smoke
A British scientist and her American pilot made an emergency ascent from 100 meters (328 feet) beneath the surface of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday after smoke filled the cockpit of their submersible.
World
UK aims to salvage Brexit deal as EU says: make up your mind
The British government was preparing Tuesday to ask the European Union for a delay of at least several months to Brexit after the speaker of the House of Commons ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May cannot keep asking lawmakers to vote on the same divorce deal that they have already rejected twice.
World
The Latest: Wilders urges justice minister to resign
The Latest on the tram attack in Utrecht, the Netherlands (all times local):