More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Lester pitches Cubs past Brewers 4-1 for series win
Jon Lester pitched 6 2/3 gutsy innings, Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Sunday night to take a weekend series between the top teams in the NL Central.
Wolves
CJ McCollum leads Blazers past Nuggets 100-96 in Game 7
Damian Lillard's shots kept banging off the backboard, rattling off the rim, going everywhere but through the hoop.
Wolves
Leonard's bouncer beats buzzer, Raptors edge 76ers in Game 7
Kawhi Leonard hit a shot from the corner over Joel Embiid at the buzzer that bounced off the rim four times before falling to give the Toronto Raptors a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Twins
Reusse: Bemboom makes long-awaited debut on Mother's Day
The Rays catcher from Sauk Rapids played before an audience that included his mother, a breast cancer survivor.
Wolves
Leonard hits bouncer at buzzer, Raptors beat 76ers in Game 7
Kawhi Leonard hit a shot from the corner over Joel Embiid at the buzzer that bounced off the rim four times before falling to give the Toronto Raptors a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.