Twins
Villar homers in 16th, OF saves Orioles' 10-8 win over Halos
Even after a postgame beer shower from his ecstatic Baltimore Orioles teammates, Stevie Wilkerson was shocked to learn he had just become the first position player in major league history to earn a save.
Lynx
Mike Anthony: Sun guard Bria Holmes balancing a basketball comeback with motherhood
When Bria Holmes darts up the court and slashes to the basket the way she did a few times Wednesday at Mohegan Sun Arena, it's difficult to picture her huffing and puffing through the workouts that helped her to this point.
Sports
Canada's Maggie MacNeil storms onto world swim stage
The year Maggie MacNeil was born, people thought the world might end.
Golf
3 Americans in lead at Senior British Open after 1st round
A trio of Americans lead the Senior British Open alongside an Englishman after the first round.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Homers in 3s, Goldy licks, Wheeler watch
A look at what's happening around the majors today:THREE FOR FOURWho will be the next player to hit three home runs in a game? Twins…