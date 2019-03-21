More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Minnesota faces Charlotte, seeks to end 4-game skid
Minnesota Timberwolves (32-39, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (31-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference)Charlotte; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to…
Gophers
Calipari tweet: Plan and desire is to retire at Kentucky
John Calipari has tweeted that his "plan and desire" is to retire at Kentucky, quashing the latest rumor in what has been an annual ritual linking him as a candidate for vacant coaching jobs.
Twins
Bryce Harper gets his 1st hit of spring training
Bryce Harper is on the board at spring training.The slugger lined a 97 mph fastball to center field in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game…
Wild
Horvat leads Canucks to 7-4 win over Senators
Getting some bounces on the power play helped get the Vancouver Canucks back into the NHL playoff picture.
Wolves
Siakam has 33 and 13 as Raptors hold off Thunder in OT
Forced to play overtime after blowing a 20-point second-half lead, the Toronto Raptors found their groove again in the extra period.