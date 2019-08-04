More from Star Tribune
Twins
Royals take 5-game slide into matchup with Twins
Kansas City Royals (40-72, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (68-42, first in the AL Central)Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad…
Twins
Milwaukee takes 3-game skid into matchup with Chicago
Milwaukee Brewers (57-55, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (59-51, first in the NL Central)Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser…
Twins
LEADING OFF: Verlander, Astros on a roll, a new Yanks injury
A look at what's happening around the majors today:POWER ARMJustin Verlander will try to keep up his impressive strikeout roll — and the blazing run…
MN United
US women open victory tour, Ellis farewell, beat Ireland 3-0
FIFA President Gianni Infantino took time out of his vacation to drop by the Rose Bowl for a celebration of the newest women's World Cup champions.
Twins
Fiers extends win streak to 8 as A's thump Cardinals, 8-3
Mike Fiers isn't the least bit surprised by his eight-game winning streak. He's also not that impressed.