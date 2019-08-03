More from Star Tribune
Twins
Cubs host the Brewers in division matchup
Milwaukee Brewers (57-54, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (58-51, second in the NL Central)Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Gio Gonzalez…
Twins
Slumping Royals look to stop 4-game losing streak against Twins
Kansas City Royals (40-71, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (67-42, first in the AL Central)Minneapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny…
MN United
Portland takes on Minnesota United FC following Paredes' 2-goal game
Portland Timbers (9-8-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (10-7-5, fifth in the Western Conference)St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE:…
Gophers
Blackman the frontrunner in Florida State quarterback battle
James Blackman is in the driver's seat in the quarterback competition at Florida State.
Vikings
Titans use concert, fireworks to lure fans to night practice
The Tennessee Titans have had trouble filling their stadium for years and have needed the help of visiting fans to sell as many seats as they have.