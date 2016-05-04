More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Former Siemens exec pleads guilty in US-Argentina case
A former Siemens executive has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to pay $100 million in bribes to Argentina government officials in exchange for a $1 billion contract to produce national identity cards.
National
2 weeks of odd news: 2 men said dead; 2 brides, 2 stinks
MOCHA MASTER: SKOREA BARISTA ADORNS COFFEE WITH WORKS OF ARTSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Would you like cream, sugar and art with that?A South Korean…
National
Attorney for porn star says she faced physical threats
An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm.
National
Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey
Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate.
National
Flake eyes 2020 primary challenge to stop Trump
Jeff Flake has a direct message for the Republicans of New Hampshire: Someone needs to stop Donald Trump. And Flake, a Republican senator from Arizona, may stand up against the Republican president in 2020 — either as a Republican or an independent — if no one else does.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.