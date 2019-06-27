More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Vanderbilt wins 2nd national title, beating Michigan 8-2
Vanderbilt swept the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament titles, set the league record for wins, tied the record with 13 draft picks and lost back-to-back games just twice.
Twins
Twins rally to beat Tampa Bay
The Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field.
Gophers
Hartman: Gophers football has amazing recruiting success in June
New recruiting rules have meant P.J. Fleck and staff are zeroing in on and signing players earlier. The Gophers now have 21 commitments for the Class of 2020, which is the most in the Big Ten
Twins
Could slugging Twins be shut out of baseball's Home Run Derby?
Eddie Rosario, who injured his ankle Wednesday night, has 20 home runs but has not been offered a spot among the eight participants in the July 8 derby in Cleveland.
Gophers
Former University of Minnesota Duluth track athlete sues regents
Paige du Bois claims UMD punished her for supporting her coach.