Local Judge denies Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed and redact 'sensitive' information
National
Trailing in polls, O'Rourke lays into Cruz in Texas debate
Democrat Beto O'Rourke abandoned his usual message of unity and optimism and laid into Ted Cruz, hoping to reverse polls that show him fading against the Republican incumbent during the second debate of a Texas Senate race that has become one of the nation's most closely watched.
National
Woman convicted of fraud; FBI said she cast 'hoodoo' spells
An investment adviser was convicted Wednesday of charges she defrauded investors out of millions of dollars, some of which she used to pay more than $800,000 for prayers by Hindu priests in India to ward off federal investigators.
National
Money pours into Montana senate race as Trump makes 3rd stop
Outside groups and individual donors have poured more than $45 million into Montana's U.S. senate race as President Donald Trump prepares a third trip to the Big Sky state in his crusade to unseat two-term Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.
National
Filing: Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison says ex-wife abused him
Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison's recently unsealed divorce filings contain no allegations that he physically abused his ex-wife. But Ellison accused Kim Ellison of repeatedly hitting him throughout their marriage, before it ended in 2012 .
National
CBS says Secret Service blocked reporter from Kushner
CBS News says a Secret Service agent blocked one of its correspondents from asking Jared Kushner a question when he was walking out of an airplane, saying there was a "time and a place" for such interactions.
