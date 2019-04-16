More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins give up late homer, fall to Blue Jays
Teoscar Hernandez's eighth-inning, three-run blast off Adalberto Mejia was the difference.
Vikings
Seahawks QB Wilson sticking around: 'Seattle, we got a deal'
Russell Wilson is sticking around with the Seattle Seahawks as the highest paid player in the NFL.
Twins
Woodruff scheduled to start for Brewers against Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (9-7, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (11-6, first in the NL Central)Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack…
Twins
Gibson expected to start as Twins host the Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays (6-11, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (8-5, first in the AL Central)Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays:…
Twins
Bauer, Ramirez help Indians hold off Mariners for 6-4 win
Trevor Bauer overpowered Seattle long enough that even a hiccup by Cleveland's bullpen didn't end up costing the Indians.