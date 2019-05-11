More from Star Tribune
F1 great Schumacher will be subject of new documentary
Formula One great Michael Schumacher will be the subject of a documentary about his life, the film's executive producers say.
Twins
Twins will activate Astudillo for Sunday's game
Willians Astudillo has been out with a hamstring injury. To make room on the roster, reliever Fernando Romero was optioned to Class AAA Rochester.
Twins
Gardenhire, now with Detroit, ejected again by Wendelstedt
Saturday was Ron Gardenhire's 79th career ejection and sixth by umpire Hunter Wendelstedt, including a memorable one during the 2010 playoffs.
Twins
Twins respond to Detroit's HRs, bash 15 hits in nightcap to earn split
After the Tigers hit four home runs in an afternoon victory, the Twins turned in a 15-hit attack to win the nightcap.
Twins
Cubs take on the Brewers after Hamels' strong outing
Milwaukee Brewers (24-17, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-14, first in the NL Central)Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin…