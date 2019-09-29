More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Strip sack of Cousins continues quarterback's fumble issues
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has fumbled 15 times in 20 games since joining the team last season.
Vikings
Bears shut down Cook, who loses NFL rushing lead
Despite the Bears defense missing two stars in defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (knee) and linebacker Roquan Smith (personal reasons), Dalvin Cook had only 35 yards on 14 carries.
Vikings
Trubisky injures left shoulder, Allen suffers concussion
Only four weeks into the regular season and it's already been a rough time health-wise for several NFL starting quarterbacks.The Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger is out…
MN United
Chirinos' stoppage-time goal helps Whitecaps beat Galaxy 4-3
Michaell Chirinos scored in stoppage time and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 4-3 on Sunday.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Skippers on the hot seat, playoff teams ailing
A look at what's happening around the majors Monday:HOT SEATThe day after the regular season can be dicey for managers — a lot of teams…