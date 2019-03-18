More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Air quality not affected after Texas plant fire
The Latest on a fire at a Texas petrochemicals plant (all times local):
Variety
Tens of thousands converge on California 'poppy apocalypse'
Like Dorothy in the "Wizard of Oz," the Southern California city of Lake Elsinore is being overwhelmed by the power of the poppies.
National
North Dakota's largest city prepares for major flooding
The mayor of North Dakota's largest city declared an emergency Monday and asked residents to help fill 1 million sandbags in preparation of major Red River flooding.
Nation
Truck-driving preacher charged with killing Alabama teens
A truck-driving preacher charged with killing two Alabama teenagers found shot to death in a car trunk nearly 20 years ago was tied to the killings through a DNA match uncovered with genetic genealogy testing, authorities said Monday.
Nation
Girl, 5, lost in California river, 2 rescued in Los Angeles
Searchers combed a river in the Sierra Nevada foothills for a little girl swept away during the weekend, and two people were rescued in Los Angeles early Monday, putting a focus on dangers resulting from California's exceptionally wet winter.