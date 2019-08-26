More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Feds seek death penalty in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre
Federal prosecutors want a man accused of killing 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue to face a death sentence.
National
Johnson says he can't get Russian visa
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says the Russian government has denied him a visa to visit the country as part of a congressional delegation.
National
Trump asks high court for broad enforcement of asylum rules
The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow it to prevent Central American immigrants from seeking asylum no matter where they cross the U.S. border.
National
Q&A: Judgment in Oklahoma opioid suit; more coming across US
The first judgment came Monday in a lawsuit from a state government seeking to hold a drug company accountable for a U.S. opioid crisis that…
National
Appeals court rejects contractor's appeal in Abu Ghraib case
A federal appeals court has rejected a contractor's request to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of contributing to the torture of prisoners at Iraq's infamous Abu Ghraib prison.