Nation
Trump advises to treat coronavirus 'like the flu'
President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a widespread U.S. outbreak of the new respiratory virus sweeping the globe isn't inevitable even as top health authorities at his side warned Americans that more infections are coming.
Video
Crash ends L.A. chase of stolen hearse with body inside
Authorities have recovered a stolen hearse with a casket and body inside after a police chase Thursday morning on a Los Angeles freeway.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 25, mostly sunny, clipper in SW. Minn.; weekend warm-up on way
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 25
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Pitino addresses his job, Gophers tough loss vs. Maryland
Gophers coach Richard Pitino talks about criticism on him and the tough loss Wednesday against Maryland.