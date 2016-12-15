More from Star Tribune
Twins
Gibson impressive, drops spring ERA to 1.80 as Twins beat Rays
Kyle Gibson on Thursday never allowed more than one hit in an inning, and for the third time in four spring starts, he didn't walk a batter.
Wild
Fiala, Turris rally Predators to 3-2 win over Coyotes
The Nashville Predators keep rolling toward the best regular season in franchise history.
Gophers
Who needs 3s? Not Kentucky in 78-73 win over Davidson
Hitting a 3-pointer is as routine for a college basketball player as rolling out of bed in the morning. So imagine an entire team — one with Final Four ambitions, no less — going an entire game without making a single one.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Wild
Kopitar and Kings hand Red Wings 8th straight loss, 4-1
Anze Kopitar broke a third-period tie with a fluke goal and the Los Angeles Kings beat Detroit 4-1 on Thursday night to hand the Red Wings their eighth consecutive defeat.
