Twins
Tigers homer 3 times, Norris ends skid in win over Angels
Jake Rogers, Brandon Dixon and Gordon Beckham went deep, Daniel Norris picked up his first win since May 12 and the Detroit Tigers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 9-1 Wednesday to take the three-game series.
Sports
Andy Murray, brother Jamie advance in doubles at Citi Open
Brothers Andy and Jamie Murray have advanced in doubles at the Citi Open.
Sports
At the track 2019
Here's where you can find the race selections from Star Tribune handicapper Johnny Love and race results from Canterbury Park.
Sports
Johnny Love's Canterbury Park line for Thursday, August 1
A look at Thursday's card from Star Tribune handicapper Johnny Love.
Sports
Ryan Lochte returns to competition with fast 200 IM
Olympic champion Ryan Lochte made an emphatic return to competition Wednesday, swimming the fourth-fastest time by an American in the 200-meter individual medley during a time trial at the Phillips 66 National Championships at Stanford University.