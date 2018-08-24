More from Star Tribune
Twins
Souhan: A's here to destroy every losing argument by Twins fans
Oakland has built one of this season's elite teams without an easily described formula, but with a series of moves that at the time were underappreciated.
Motorsports
Raikkonen and Vettel top practice sessions for Ferrari
Kimi Raikkonen posted the fastest time in second practice for the Belgian Grand Prix, offering Ferrari further encouragement after teammate Sebastian Vettel was quickest earlier Friday.
Motorsports
IndyCar: Extent of Wickens' spinal cord injury still unknown
IndyCar said Friday that Canadian driver Robert Wickens underwent surgery this week on his right arm and lower extremities and tests found no additional injuries from his crash at Pocono last weekend.
MN United
Soccer problem: Leagues care more about money than their fans
Soccer Insider: Sleep-defying start times for La Liga games and the imminent departure of the MLS franchise in Columbus reflect disregard for the sport's core audience.
Vikings
Browns QB Taylor says he's 'doing well' after injuring hand
Browns starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor says on Twitter that he's "doing well" after injuring his left hand against Philadelphia.
