Motorsports
Earnhardt 'truly blessed' nobody was seriously hurt in crash
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says his family is "truly blessed" that nobody was seriously injured when his plane crash-landed last week in Tennessee.The retired NASCAR driver,…
Sports
Ahn wins; Vandeweghe, Zhang, Putintseva fall in Bronx tennis
Kristie Ahn began the final preparation for her return to the U.S. Open with a first-round victory Tuesday at the Bronx Open, where fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe and seeded players Zhang Shuai and Yulia Putintseva were upset.
Twins
Twins' Cruz activated, will play through ruptured tendon
Twins slugger Nelson Cruz was reinstated from the injured list on Monday after the minimum 10-day stay and will play through a ruptured tendon in his left wrist.
Gophers
Gophers volleyball team feels cool inside remodeled Maturi Pavilion
Practices could be stifling at the Gophers' home court before the building added air conditioning.
Gophers
Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus reinstated, not eligible to play
Former Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus was cleared Monday to return to school after a jury acquitted him of sexual assault charges, though it was unclear when he will be eligible to play in a game.